Jura Bourbon Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£35.00
£50.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Golden amber in colour, this is a fresh and fruity single malt. Aromas of vanilla and coconut are followed by apricot and creamy toffee on the palate, with a touch of poached pear, cinnamon and cocoa to finish.
  • Notes - Matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels
  • Welcome to Jura
  • A few miles off the West Coast of Scotland, our remote, wild, yet always beautiful, isle of Jura, is home to around 200 islanders. Since 1810, we've made a unique single malt that has forged an unbreakable bond with the island community.
  • Bourbon Cask
  • Experience the true character and style of our Jura single malt at its welcoming core with Jura bourbon cask. Matured in American white oak ex bourbon casks, this whisky shows our quintessential Jura whisky character: Bright and fruity, the perfectly welcoming malt to our range of Jura whiskies.
  • Flavours of Vanilla, Toffee and Apricot, Matured in American White Oak Ex Bourbon Casks
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Importer address

  • Stillman Spirits SL,
  • PSO Castellana 259D,
  • 28046 Madrid.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25mlPer 100ml
Energy (kJ / kcal)229kJ / 55kcal915kJ / 221kcal
