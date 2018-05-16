New
Jura Bourbon Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Golden amber in colour, this is a fresh and fruity single malt. Aromas of vanilla and coconut are followed by apricot and creamy toffee on the palate, with a touch of poached pear, cinnamon and cocoa to finish.
- Notes - Matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels
- Welcome to Jura
- A few miles off the West Coast of Scotland, our remote, wild, yet always beautiful, isle of Jura, is home to around 200 islanders. Since 1810, we've made a unique single malt that has forged an unbreakable bond with the island community.
- Bourbon Cask
- Experience the true character and style of our Jura single malt at its welcoming core with Jura bourbon cask. Matured in American white oak ex bourbon casks, this whisky shows our quintessential Jura whisky character: Bright and fruity, the perfectly welcoming malt to our range of Jura whiskies.
- Flavours of Vanilla, Toffee and Apricot, Matured in American White Oak Ex Bourbon Casks
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
Importer address
- Stillman Spirits SL,
- PSO Castellana 259D,
- 28046 Madrid.
Return to
- The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
- JURAWHISKY.COM
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25ml
|Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|229kJ / 55kcal
|915kJ / 221kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.