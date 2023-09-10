We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream 480Ml

2.1(8)

2.1(8)
£3.00

£0.62/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scoop
Energy
738kJ
177kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.9g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.3g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 277kcal

Dark chocolate ice cream with Belgian dark chocolate chips.
Our experts in Devon West Country milk and cream to create our rich and silky small batch Belgian chocolate ice cream. Studded with rich dark chocolate chips to give an intense chocolate flavour. For the best experience, allow to soften for a few minutes before serving.RICH & INTENSE Ice cream made using West Country Cream studded with rich dark chocolate chips
Pack size: 480ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk (Milk), Double Cream (Milk) (24%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Dried Skimmed Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Net Contents

480ml (310g e)

