Tesco Finest 4 Coastal Bite Cheddar Burger Melts 160G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Melt slices made with vintage Cheddar cheese.
- AS RUGGED AS THE JURASSIC COASTLINE INTENSE & RICH * Made with vintage cheddar matured for 13 months to develop in intense flavour when melting. Produced in England
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Preparation and Usage
Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Insert. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (40g)
|Energy
|1700kJ / 410kcal
|680kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|33.6g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|22.0g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23.0g
|9.2g
|Salt
|2.58g
|1.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
