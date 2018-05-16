We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Creamy Hazelnut Crunch 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Creamy Hazelnut Crunch 180G
£3.00
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Belgian Fairtrade milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces, hazelnut paste and cookie pieces.
  • Crazy About Chocolate, Serious About People
  • Hello there, we're Tony's Chocolonely. We exist to end modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Our mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. And all the Big Choco companies, too. In fact, this bar was once a star in our Sweet Solution campaign, inviting Big Choco to copy Tony's 5 Sourcing Principles for a fairer industry - including 100% traceable beans and paying farmers a higher price. Unwrap the full story inside..
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar. Sugar with mass balance. Total 63%. info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Fairtrade
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 8% Hazelnut, 5% Hazelnut Paste, 4% Crunchy Cookie (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Lactose(Milk), Milk Protein, Salt, Malt Extract (Barley), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, Peanut and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry and dark place, but not in the fridge.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),

Return to

  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
  • Unit 101,
  • Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin 15.
  • mailire@tonyschocolonely.com
  • www.tonyschocolonely.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gramper serving (30g)RI* per serving
Energy2324 kJ / 556 kcal697 kJ / 167 kcal8%
Fat36 g11 g15%
of which saturates17 g5 g26%
Carbohydrate48 g 14 g6%
of which sugars44 g13 g15%
Protein8.3 g2.5 g5%
Salt0.23 g0.06 g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Sharing Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here