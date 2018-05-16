New
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Creamy Hazelnut Crunch 180G
Product Description
- Belgian Fairtrade milk chocolate with hazelnut pieces, hazelnut paste and cookie pieces.
- Crazy About Chocolate, Serious About People
- Hello there, we're Tony's Chocolonely. We exist to end modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Our mission is to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. Together with you. And all the Big Choco companies, too. In fact, this bar was once a star in our Sweet Solution campaign, inviting Big Choco to copy Tony's 5 Sourcing Principles for a fairer industry - including 100% traceable beans and paying farmers a higher price. Unwrap the full story inside..
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar. Sugar with mass balance. Total 63%. info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Fairtrade
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 8% Hazelnut, 5% Hazelnut Paste, 4% Crunchy Cookie (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Lactose(Milk), Milk Protein, Salt, Malt Extract (Barley), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg, Peanut and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place, but not in the fridge.
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Name and address
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2SX.
- mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
Return to
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2SX.
- mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
- Unit 101,
- Northwest Business Park,
- Ballycoolin,
- Dublin 15.
- mailire@tonyschocolonely.com
- www.tonyschocolonely.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 gram
|per serving (30g)
|RI* per serving
|Energy
|2324 kJ / 556 kcal
|697 kJ / 167 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|36 g
|11 g
|15%
|of which saturates
|17 g
|5 g
|26%
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|14 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|44 g
|13 g
|15%
|Protein
|8.3 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.06 g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
