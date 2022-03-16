We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wagamama Pad Thai Stir Fry Mild Sauce 120G

Product Description

  • Sweet & tangy stir fry sauce with soy sauce and tamarind.
  • since opening our first restaurant in london’s bloomsbury in 1992, wagamama has set out to create a unique way of eating, aspiring to bring the fresh + nourishing flavours of asia to all through simple, balanced soul food. we believe the quality of your life is greatly determined by the quality of your food + by the consumption choices you make. because when you eat positively, you live positively
  • Under licence from Wagamama Limited.
  • Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama Limited.
  • wok from home
  • chilli rating - mild - 1
  • suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Light Soy Sauce (10%), (Soya Extract (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Dark Soy Sauce (10%) (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Tamarind Concentrate (10%), Rice Vinegar, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Tomato Paste, Modified Maize Starch, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated below 8°C. Consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir fry, marinade or simply dip, the world is your wok! Cook your way with your favourite protein and veg
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Use as a dipping sauce. 1tbsp pad Thai sauce + 1tsp sriracha
  • For added crunch, top with crushed peanuts or crispy fried shallots

Number of uses

Pack contains two servings

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ
  • wagamama@allaboutfoodltd.com
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per serving (60g)
Energy625kJ375kJ
-147kcal88kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate35g21g
of which sugars34g20g
Protein1.4g0.8g
Salt2.88g1.73g
Pack contains two servings--
Tasty and easy meal

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

I'm always looking to try out new recipes at home but it's not easy buy it different ingredients that you'll only use once. The pack was instructed well and I didn't waste anything. The flavours were so full and the consistency was just right considering I added a few more vegetables I wanted Perfect for a quick, healthy and fun meal, I can't wait to try more.

Great taste

4 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

Great tasting product, I really liked this and would buy again. Would like to try other flavours. Liked the packaging but could have done with slightly larger quantity to be completely honest with you.

Yum

5 stars

A WAGAMAMA Customer

This sauce is so versatile, so easy to use and tastes amazing when put with pretty much anything. I enjoyed this chicken and veg stir-fry, cooked in a wok. The mix of flavours in the sauce taste amazing

Didn't like