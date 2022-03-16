Wagamama Pad Thai Stir Fry Mild Sauce 120G

Tasty and easy meal
A WAGAMAMA Customer
I'm always looking to try out new recipes at home but it's not easy buy it different ingredients that you'll only use once. The pack was instructed well and I didn't waste anything. The flavours were so full and the consistency was just right considering I added a few more vegetables I wanted Perfect for a quick, healthy and fun meal, I can't wait to try more.
Great taste
A WAGAMAMA Customer
Great tasting product, I really liked this and would buy again. Would like to try other flavours. Liked the packaging but could have done with slightly larger quantity to be completely honest with you.
Yum
A WAGAMAMA Customer
This sauce is so versatile, so easy to use and tastes amazing when put with pretty much anything. I enjoyed this chicken and veg stir-fry, cooked in a wok. The mix of flavours in the sauce taste amazing