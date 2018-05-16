New
Mcvitie's Gold Bar 14 Pack 2X124g
Each bar contains
- Energy
- 398kJ
-
- 95kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.8g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.8g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crunchy Biscuit Bars with a Caramel Flavour Coating
- www.123healthybalance.com
- United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
- A precious little lift. Gold bars are the perfect little snack when you fancy something sweet. With a light, crunchy, biscuit centre, encased in a mouth-watering, golden caramel flavoured coating. At only 95kcal, Gold bars offer a moment of guilt-free heavenly indulgence throughout the day. A guilt-free little lift to break up the day, any time, anywhere.
- McVitie's biscuits are Too Good Not to Share.
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, London
- 95 kcal 398kJ per 18.39 bar
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 248G
Information
Ingredients
Caramel Flavour Coating (70%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Crisped Rice [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid), Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of bars per pack: 14
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
2 x 124g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar
|Energy (kJ)
|2171
|398
|(kcal)
|519
|95
|Fat
|26.3g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|21.0g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|64.9g
|11.9g
|of which sugars
|47.8g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.0g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.08g
|Typical number of bars per pack: 14
|-
|-
