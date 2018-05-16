We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Italian Sharing Platter 325G

Tesco Finest Italian Sharing Platter 325G
£8.00
£24.62/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2002kJ / 483kcal

Product Description

  • Salami spianata piccante cured pork salami with chilli and pepper, green stone-in Nocellara olives, gran Moravia medium fat hard cheese, small whole cured pork salami, prosciutto crudo sliced dry cured ham, taralli savoury biscuits with white wine and extra virgin olive oil (7%), coppa dry cured pork with spices.
  • A selection of dry cured meats, expertly matured in Northern Italy, traditional Taralli savoury biscuits, Gran Moravia cheese and buttery Nocellara olives. Perfect for sharing.
  • Pack size: 325G

Information

Allergy Information

  May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product contains olive stones.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

325g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini salami (6.3g)
Energy2002kJ / 483kcal126kJ / 30kcal
Fat41.0g2.6g
Saturates14.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein28.0g1.8g
Salt4.00g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains olive stones.

1/2 of a slice of prosciutto,One taralli biscuit,2 slices of salami spianata piccante,3 cheese cubes,One olive,One slice of coppa,One mini salami

Typical values per 100g: Energy 993kJ / 238kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, White Wine (Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

,

INGREDIENTS: Gran Moravia Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

,

INGREDIENTS: Nocellara Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Coriander Powder, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

,

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dried Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1