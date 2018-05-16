New
Tesco Finest Italian Sharing Platter 325G
One mini salami
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2002kJ / 483kcal
Product Description
- Salami spianata piccante cured pork salami with chilli and pepper, green stone-in Nocellara olives, gran Moravia medium fat hard cheese, small whole cured pork salami, prosciutto crudo sliced dry cured ham, taralli savoury biscuits with white wine and extra virgin olive oil (7%), coppa dry cured pork with spices.
- A selection of dry cured meats, expertly matured in Northern Italy, traditional Taralli savoury biscuits, Gran Moravia cheese and buttery Nocellara olives. Perfect for sharing.
- Pack size: 325G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains olive stones..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
325g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini salami (6.3g)
|Energy
|2002kJ / 483kcal
|126kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|41.0g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|14.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|28.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|4.00g
|0.25g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains olive stones..
1/2 of a slice of prosciutto,One taralli biscuit,2 slices of salami spianata piccante,3 cheese cubes,One olive,One slice of coppa,One mini salami
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, White Wine (Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (7%), Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Chilli, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).,
INGREDIENTS: Gran Moravia Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).,
INGREDIENTS: Nocellara Green Olives, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), White Pepper, Coriander Powder, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).,
INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dried Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and mustard.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1