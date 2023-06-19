We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Chicken Korma Meal For Two 1.197Kg

Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Chicken Korma Meal For Two 1.197Kg

£8.50

£7.10/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a meal
Energy
4341kJ
1036kcal
52%of the reference intake
Fat
43.1g

high

62%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.5g

high

48%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

low

19%of the reference intake
Salt
3.08g

high

51%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 725kJ / 173kcal

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato and chilli sauce. Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with nigella seeds. Onion bhajis made with onion, gram flour, coriander and spices.
Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavourA taste of India 6 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans
Pack size: 1.197KG

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

1.197kg e

3 onion bhajis
Energy
816kJ
196kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1103kJ / 265kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 onion bhajis (74g)
Energy1103kJ / 265kcal816kJ / 196kcal
Fat17.8g13.2g
Saturates1.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate18.4g13.6g
Sugars5.9g4.4g
Fibre4.6g3.4g
Protein5.6g4.1g
Salt0.53g0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

