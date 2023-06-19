Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Chicken Korma Meal For Two 1.197Kg
£8.50
£7.10/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 4341kJ
-
- 1036kcal
- 52%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 43.1g
- 62%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.5g
- 48%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 17.1g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 3.08g
- 51%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 816kJ
-
- 196kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.2g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.39g
- 7%of the reference intake
high
low
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Red Chilli Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seed, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 onion bhajis (74g)
|Energy
|1103kJ / 265kcal
|816kJ / 196kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|3.4g
|Protein
|5.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.39g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 645kJ
-
- 154kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.75g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken (32%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Green Chilli, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Paprika, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|430kJ / 103kcal
|645kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|9.9g
|14.9g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.75g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 713kJ
-
- 169kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.38g
- 6%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|570kJ / 135kcal
|713kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|33.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 1143kJ
-
- 271kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.83g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Nigella Seed.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One naan bread (100g)
|Energy
|1143kJ / 271kcal
|1143kJ / 271kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|44.8g
|44.8g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|3.2g
|Protein
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.83g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 1026kJ
-
- 246kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.6g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.6g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.6g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.75g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken (32%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin Seed, Ginger Powder, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Pimento Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil, Bay Leaf Powder, Oregano, Garlic Powder], Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nut, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Cardamom, Cornflour, Turmeric, Mace, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|684kJ / 164kcal
|1026kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|15.6g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.0g
|Protein
|11.9g
|17.9g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.75g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (599g)
|Energy
|725kJ / 173kcal
|4341kJ / 1036kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|43.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|108.8g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|17.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|12.0g
|Protein
|7.9g
|47.1g
|Salt
|0.52g
|3.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Microwave
Oven
Microwave
Grill
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review