Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Chicken Korma Meal For Two 1.197Kg

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato and chilli sauce. Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Naan bread with nigella seeds. Onion bhajis made with onion, gram flour, coriander and spices.

Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour A taste of India 6 spiced onion bhajis, pilau rice and 2 flame baked naans

Pack size: 1.197KG

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

1.197kg e