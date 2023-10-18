We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beldray Antibacterial Soap Dispenser

This Beldray Foam Soap Dispenser is the perfect addition to any kitchen or bathroom. With its sleek, modern design and treated silver phosphate to inhibit and protect against bacteria, this soap dispenser is a hygienic handwashing solution. The press pump design allows for easy dispensing – simply mix equal parts of soap and water to enjoy the perfect foamy lather for effectively washing your hands at home. Finished in a classic white design to look great in any home.
1 x Beldray Antibac Foam Soap Dispenser
This foam soap dispenser from Beldray has an easy-to-use press pump design for a no-fuss way of washing your hands with foam at home.It’s easy to get the perfect foaming results – just mix equal parts water and soap into the dispenser to enjoy a foamy lather.With a sleek, white design, this dispenser will suit every home colour scheme and décor, offering easy handwashing for the whole family.

