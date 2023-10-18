Beldray Antibacterial Soap Dispenser

This Beldray Foam Soap Dispenser is the perfect addition to any kitchen or bathroom. With its sleek, modern design and treated silver phosphate to inhibit and protect against bacteria, this soap dispenser is a hygienic handwashing solution. The press pump design allows for easy dispensing – simply mix equal parts of soap and water to enjoy the perfect foamy lather for effectively washing your hands at home. Finished in a classic white design to look great in any home.

1 x Beldray Antibac Foam Soap Dispenser