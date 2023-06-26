Trivento Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Vinification Details

The grapes were harvested mechanically and manually. Grapes were crushed and destemmed. Natural Malolactic fermentation took place. Total fermentation took 15 days. The wine was then clarified by centrifugation and then blended. Aged for 8 months on oak barrels.

History

Founded in 1996, Trivento Bodegas y Viñedos has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendoza terroir. A consistent award winner, recognised at international contests and within the wine industry publication alike.

Regional Information