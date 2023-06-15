We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 8 Sliced Seeded Burger Buns

Tesco Fire Pit 8 Sliced Seeded Burger Buns

2(1)
£1.80

£0.22/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun
Energy
641kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 257kcal

8 Sliced seeded burger buns.
Rich & soft pre sliced seeded burger buns, perfect for summer barbecues

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Sesame Seeds (1%), Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pea Protein, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain soya, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

8

