TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 NO-CHICKEN GARLIC KIEVS 270G

Wheat and pea protein Kievs with a garlic filling coated in breadcrumbs.

The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. 100% Plant Based Wheat and pea protein Kievs with a garlic filling, coated in golden breadcrumbs

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

IINGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Bamboo Fibre, Palm Oil, Pea Protein (1.5%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Flavourings, Durum Wheat Semolina, Garlic Purée, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Yeast, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Parsley, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Soya Protein Isolate, Black Pepper, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan).

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

270g e

Preparation and Usage