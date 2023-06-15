We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 NO-CHICKEN GARLIC KIEVS 270G

TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 NO-CHICKEN GARLIC KIEVS 270G

£2.50

£9.26/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One Kiev
Energy
1367kJ
329kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
20.9g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal

Wheat and pea protein Kievs with a garlic filling coated in breadcrumbs.
The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.100% Plant Based Wheat and pea protein Kievs with a garlic filling, coated in golden breadcrumbs
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

IINGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Protein (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Bamboo Fibre, Palm Oil, Pea Protein (1.5%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Flavourings, Durum Wheat Semolina, Garlic Purée, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Potato Starch, Yeast, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Parsley, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Soya Protein Isolate, Black Pepper, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan).

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

270g e

Preparation and Usage

 

 

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

