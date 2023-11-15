Duck Toilet Fresh Discs Duo Refills Eucalyptus Lavender 2x36ml

Duck Fresh Discs Eucalyptus Lavender are limited-edition Fresh Discs that freshen with every flush. Duck Fresh Discs reach where rimblocks others can’t, their unique gel technology climbs the bowl to provide 360° coverage and works for up to 630 flushes. They help keep away stains that harbor germs and bad odors. Duck Fresh Discs’ unique formula leaves a flush-activated protective shield all around the bowl. It's easy to use! Use the plastic tube and handle and stamp the gel on the toilet bowl. One fresh disc is enough to provide continued freshness and help keep your toilet bowl clean and shiny for up to 6 weeks. Duck Fresh Discs contain 30% less plastic vs. Rimblocks* and feature no germy cage. Fresh discs work even better when used together with Duck Deep Action Gel toilet bowl cleaner, in a fast and easy two-step cleaning routine. First, use the duck-shaped neck of Deep Action Gel toilet cleaner to reach under the rim, then just squeeze and scrub. Once that’s done, our Duck stamps will help keep things clean and fresh. It’s a perfect combination that helps keep your toilet looking and smelling just the way you want it. Fresh Discs are easy to use: just place the plastic tube on the toilet bowl, then push the dispenser to attach a disc. *Based on regular use over 6 months of refillable discs vs rimblocks.

Pack size: 72ML

Ingredients

< = 5% oxygen-based bleaching agents, > = 15% and < 30% non-ionic surfactants, perfume, coumarin, geraniol, citral, alpha-isomethyl ionone, linalool

Net Contents

36ml ℮