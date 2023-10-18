Status 10Yr Carbon Monoxide Alarm Replaceable Battery

Important Features: Easy to install and setup with no wiring required. Mute & test button allows for quick and easy testing of the alarm operation. Loud 85 decibel alarm, designed to alert you where ever you are in the home and loud enough to wake you up whilst sleeping. Low battery warning and LED indicator light. Locating Your CO Alarm: It is recommended that at least one CO alarm is present on each level of the home, ideally in or near any room with a fuel burning appliance, such as a boiler, gas cooker, fireplace, etc. See user manual for further information. What is Carbon Monoxide: CO is an odourless, colourless, tasteless and lethal by product of burning fuel for cooking or heating. Toxic CO levels can occur suddenly or accumulate over time. Carbon Monoxide Alarm Response Times: at 30ppm, unit must not alarm before 120 minutes. At 50ppm, unit must alarm within 60-90 minutes. At 100ppm, unit must alarm within 10-40 minutes. At 300ppm, unit must alarm within 3 minutes. Common Sources of Carbon Monoxide: gas or wood burning fireplaces. Cracked or loose boiler flue. Improperly installed gas cookers, hobs or hoods. Operating a grill or BBQ indoors, in a garage or any other poorly ventilated structures. Corroded or disconnected water heater vent pipes. Portable paraffin or gas heaters. Clogged chimneys. Cars left running in attached garages.

User Manual Enclosed. Complies to BS EN 50291-1:2018 Technical Specifications: Dimensions: 78 x 110 x 37mm LCD Digital Display. 85dB/3M alarm. Device: Type B. Unit life span: 10 year (approx.). CO Display: 25ppm-550ppm(=/-10%). Working Temperature: 0°C -45°C. Detection Method: Electrochemical CO Alarm Level: 50ppm: 60-90mins, 100ppm: 10-40mins, 300ppm: <3mins. For electrical products sold within the European Community. At the end of the electrical products useful life, it should not be disposed of with household waste. Please recycle where facilities exist. Check with your Local Authority or retailer for recycling advice.

