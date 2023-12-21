Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine Grey For more information please go to www.dolce-gusto.co.uk

Delivers professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema - thanks to its maximum 15 bar pump pressure Hot & Cold Drink capability for delicious hot and cold beverages prepared with one easy move of the machine's volume selector The compact automatic NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Mini Me pod coffee machine, with its small footprint and modern style, is expertly designed to fit in any kitchen. Mini Me is only 16cm (W) x 30.5cm (H) x 24cm (D) with 0.8L water tank PROFESSIONAL QUALITY COFFEE Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema like in your local coffee shop, thanks to the machine's high-pressure system (up to 15 bar pump pressure). With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic cups every time. Simply remove the pod holder and the machine will switch on automatically and heat up to reach the perfect temperature in 40 seconds so you don't need to wait to enjoy your coffee. Slide in your chosen pod, select the volume you desire by touching the volume selector and you can prepare the perfect beverage of your choice. Because the coffee grinds stay in the pod there is virtually no cleaning either. A convenient eco-mode feature automatically switches off your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Mini Me coffee machine after 1 minute you finished preparing your beverage, meaning this machine has an A rating in energy consumption.

OVER 45 DRINKS VARIETIES TO CHOOSE FROM With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® and STARBUCKS® pods you can enjoy over 45 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano, to frothy Cappuccino and smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages. NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® is a Podback member, meaning recycling options are widely available including drop off points, kerbside collection in selected location, and participating retailers, all free of charge.