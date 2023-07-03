Comfort Fabric Conditioner Pure For Sensitive Skin 33W 990Ml

Add a little love to your laundry with Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner, our no. 1 fabric conditioner for sensitive skin*. This fabric softener is gentle next to sensitive skin and helps to smooth the fibres in your clothes, leaving them lovely and soft. Specially formulated to be suitable for those with sensitive skin, Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. It has also been developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, meaning its gentle formula is suitable for the whole family. To use, dose straight into your washing machine drawer next to your favourite detergent (we recommend Persil Non Bio liquid, powder or capsules). Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Wash hands after use. You do not need to dilute. Select your wash setting, then let your machine take care of the rest. Use Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner in every wash to help fabric fibres stay smooth, leave a delicate, long-lasting fragrance on your clothes and make your laundry less wrinkled and much easier to iron. Comfort is the original fabric conditioner in the UK and has been caring for clothes for over 50 years. #LongLiveClothes *Our best-selling sensitive fabric conditioner variant, Nielsen MAT w/e 12/08/23

Comfort Pure is our no. 1 fabric conditioner for sensitive skin* and this bottle lasts for 33 washes in total This fabric softener is hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and gentle next to sensitive skin Comfort’s skincare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, so you can rest assured that this fabric conditioner will not cause irritation This gentle yet effective fabric softener helps to smooth the fibres in your clothes and keep them soft Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner is suitable for the whole family Add this gentle fabric conditioner to your wash, along with Persil Non Bio laundry detergent to leave your clothes fresh, soft and with a delicate, long-lasting fragrance

Pack size: 990ML

Ingredients

5-15%: Cationic Surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

990 ℮