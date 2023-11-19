We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Head & Shoulders Bare Soothing Hydration Shampoo 400Ml

£10.00

£2.50/100ml

Hd & Shldrs Bare Sthng Hydration S/poo 400ml
Meet Head & Shoulders BARE, our anti-dandruff shampoo with minimal ingredients. It provides you an effective dandruff protection and prevention and it is suitable for daily use. This sulfate free shampoo is also free from silicones and dyes. Head & Shoulders BARE Soothing Hydration is designed for dry, itchy and flaky scalps, the formula leaves your scalp and hair squeaky clean, effectively protecting you from dandruff. This lightweight bottle can be squeezed and rolled to get the last drops, it contains 46% less plastic than our standard 400ml shampoo bottle and is recyclable!
EFFECTIVE DANDRUFF PROTECTION AND PREVENTION. Anti dandruff, pH balanced shampoo for dry itchy and flaky hair & scalp, with nourishing and protection ingredientsDERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED by skin experts. It cleanses, refreshes and provides effective dandruff protectionFREE FROM SULFATES, SILICONES AND DYES. Anti dandruff shampoo with minimal ingredients, pH balanced and gentle on scalp skin, for your hair care routineMINIMAL INGREDIENTS. Water, plant derived moisturizer, citric acid pH balancer, anti-dandruff active, orchid and aloe scent, plant derived cleanser, formula stabilizer & freshness protectorRECYCLABLE PACKAGING. This light, handy and easy-to-roll tubble is recyclable, using 46% less plastic (per ml). vs. the standard Head & Shoulders 400ml bottle
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Lauramidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Parfum, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Citric Acid

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

APPLY THE SHAMPOO ON HAIR, LATHER, THEN RINSE RESHAPE WITH HANDS SQUEEZE AND ROLL FOR LAST DROP

