Aveeno Skin Renewal Firming Lotion 300ml

Do not use on irritated skin. Stop use if irritation occurs. This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid that may increase your skin sensitivity to the sun. Avoid sun exposure and protect your skin from the sun.

Dermatologist Tested Clinically proven to moisturise & improve skin elasticity & firmness Smooths and softens rough skin Fragrance free With nourishing oat, blackberry leaf extract & shea butter With naturally derived PHA Suitable for Sensitive Skin

Aveeno® Skin Renewal Firming Lotion is clinically proven to hydrate, smooth & improve skin firmness & elasticity. For visibly renewed & younger-looking skin. Care for Skin Formula with nourishing oat, naturally derived PHA & blackberry leaf extract, to help promote skin renewal & visibly firm the skin. - Nourishing oat: Hydrates skin - Naturally derived PHA: Gentle chemical exfoliant - Blackberry leaf extract: Known to help enhance collagen & elastin recovery - Clinically proven suitable for sensitive skin - Fast absorbing. - Hypoallergenic* *formulated to minimise the risk of allergy

