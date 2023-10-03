We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Skin Renewal Firming Lotion 300ml

Aveeno Skin Renewal Firming Lotion 300ml

£15.00

£5.00/100ml

AVEENO SKIN RENEWAL FIRMING LOTION 300ML
Aveeno® Skin Renewal Firming Lotion is clinically proven to hydrate, smooth & improve skin firmness & elasticity. For visibly renewed & younger-looking skin.Care for SkinFormula with nourishing oat, naturally derived PHA & blackberry leaf extract, to help promote skin renewal & visibly firm the skin.- Nourishing oat: Hydrates skin- Naturally derived PHA: Gentle chemical exfoliant- Blackberry leaf extract: Known to help enhance collagen & elastin recovery- Clinically proven suitable for sensitive skin- Fast absorbing.- Hypoallergenic**formulated to minimise the risk of allergy
Dermatologist TestedClinically proven to moisturise & improve skin elasticity & firmnessSmooths and softens rough skinFragrance freeWith nourishing oat, blackberry leaf extract & shea butterWith naturally derived PHASuitable for Sensitive Skin
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

[PR-0004363], Aqua, Glycerin, Gluconolactone, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Stearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Argilla, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Maltodextrin, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Bitartrate, Rubus Fruticosus Leaf Extract

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use daily to moisturise & visibly firm.

