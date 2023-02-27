We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Red Bull Sugar Free Juneberry Edition 355Ml

Red Bull Sugar Free Juneberry Edition 355Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.80

£0.51/100ml

Energy Drink with sweeteners and the taste of JuneberryA varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
Niacin and vitamin B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue as well as to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
Vitalizes body and mindPasteurised
Pack size: 355ML
Niacin and vitamin B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue as well as to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Sugarfree

Ingredients

Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Brilliant Blue FCF), Thickener (Xanthan Gum)

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here