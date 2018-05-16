New
Lucozade Sport Zero Sugar Orange & Peach 4X500ml
Product Description
- Sugar Free Orange, Mandarin and Peach Flavour Fitness Drink with sweeteners
- Unlock your body's potential with Lucozade Sport. Your performance partner for sports and exercise.
- Enhances hydration
- Fuels performance
- Performance partner
- Lucozade Sport Caribbean Burst is a tropical flavoured isotonic sports drink specifically formulated to provide carbohydrates and electrolytes to enhance hydration and help maintain performance during prolonged endurance exercise.
- It is the perfect performance partner when you are pushing the limits of your endurance. We have also added Vitamin B3 to help your body’s normal energy release,
- The easy to open, sports cap delivers great tasting refreshment when you need it most.
- Pack size: 2000ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Extract of Apple, Safflower and Lemon, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Niacin (Vitamin B3)
Storage
Once opened refrigerate. Consume within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink this if you’re an adult who trains or takes part in sport. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD.
- This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA,
- UK.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|6/1
|16/4
|Carbohydrate, g
|0.1
|0.2
|of which sugars, g
|<0.1
|0.1
|Salt, g
|0.06
|0.16
|Niacin, mg
|1.2
|7.5
|3.0
|19
|Electrolytes per 100ml: Sodium 50mg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.