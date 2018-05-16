We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Erdinger Weissbier wheat beer 4x330ml

Erdinger Weissbier wheat beer 4x330ml
Product Description

  • Wheat Beer
  • The original since 1886.
  • Erdinger Weissbier Classic wheat beer blends gently spicy malt aromas with mildly bitter hops. Its secret lies in our unique Erdinger brewing yeasts. They provide the fruity notes and unmistakably fresh flavour. The finishing touch for every Erdinger Weissbier is a further specialty: the “Bayerische Edelreifung” or double maturity method. After the main fermentation process, we give our beer the time it needs to mature a second time in the bottle. And we are happy to give it this time. Because this allows its delicious lively nature and the harmonious interplay of its various aromas to fully unfold.
  • Erdinger Weissbier with fine yeast, the crowning glory of traditional Bavarian brewing skills. With its elegant flavour, this wheat beer is like no other. Every sip leaves you wanting more.
  • With fine yeast
  • Privately & Proudly Owned Since 1886
  • Bavarian Beer
  • Pack size: 1.32L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Malt, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

ABV

5.3% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Please store in a cool and dark place

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Privatbrauerei Erdinger Weissbräu Werner Brombach GmbH,
  • Lange Zeile 1+3,
  • D-85435 Erding,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.
  • www.erdinger.com

Net Contents

4 x 33cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesp. 100 ml
Energy185 kJ / 44 kcal
