Erdinger Weissbier wheat beer 4x330ml

Product Description
- Wheat Beer
- The original since 1886.
- Erdinger Weissbier Classic wheat beer blends gently spicy malt aromas with mildly bitter hops. Its secret lies in our unique Erdinger brewing yeasts. They provide the fruity notes and unmistakably fresh flavour. The finishing touch for every Erdinger Weissbier is a further specialty: the “Bayerische Edelreifung” or double maturity method. After the main fermentation process, we give our beer the time it needs to mature a second time in the bottle. And we are happy to give it this time. Because this allows its delicious lively nature and the harmonious interplay of its various aromas to fully unfold.
- Erdinger Weissbier with fine yeast, the crowning glory of traditional Bavarian brewing skills. With its elegant flavour, this wheat beer is like no other. Every sip leaves you wanting more.
- With fine yeast
- Privately & Proudly Owned Since 1886
- Bavarian Beer
- Pack size: 1.32L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Malt, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
ABV
5.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Please store in a cool and dark place
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Privatbrauerei Erdinger Weissbräu Werner Brombach GmbH,
- Lange Zeile 1+3,
- D-85435 Erding,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- www.erdinger.com
Net Contents
4 x 33cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|p. 100 ml
|Energy
|185 kJ / 44 kcal
