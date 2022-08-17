We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Ploughmans Pot 135G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Ploughmans Pot 135G
£2.65
£1.96/100g

½ of a pack

Energy
456kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.97g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 671kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Pickled onions, tomatoes, mature Cheddar cheese and gherkins in an oil dressing.
  • Summer Edition Rich slow roasted tomatoes, sweet pickled onions, crunchy gherkins and creamy mature Cheddar cheese
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pickled Onions [Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Tomato, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Gherkins [Gherkin, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Basil Oil [Sunflower Oil and/or Rapeseed Oil, Basil Extract], Salt, Water, Garlic, Oregano, Potato Starch, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (68g)
Energy671kJ / 162kcal456kJ / 110kcal
Fat11.7g7.9g
Saturates3.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate8.1g5.5g
Sugars6.5g4.4g
Fibre2.2g1.5g
Protein4.9g3.3g
Salt1.42g0.97g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Olives & Antipasti 2 For £4.50

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here