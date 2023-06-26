Hardys Hrb. Riesling 750Ml

Vinification Details

The 2022 HRB BIN D700 Riesling is a seamlessly balanced blend of two of Australia's greatest Riesling regions; Clare Valley in South Australia and Tasmania. These carefully selected parcels combine to offer a powerful yet elegant wine, displaying vibrant lemon zest and crunchy green apple harmonised with floral aromatics flowing perfectly onto the palate.

History

History shows that Thomas Hardy first blended grapes from multiple regions in 1865. Hardy believed that blending grapes with different characteristics would complement and enhance the qualities of each region. So began Hardy's rich blending heritage, with each new blend a unique code was created starting from A001.

Regional Information