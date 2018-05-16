New
Compton Orchard Medium Dry Cider 2L
Product Description
- Cider with sugar & sweetener.
- An expert blend of the finest Somerset apples, created by family cider makers, to ensure satisfying refreshment. Enjoy true taste from the heart of cider country.
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 2L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness.
Alcohol Units
10.0
ABV
5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See shoulder of bottle.
Produce of
Produce in the UK
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Brothers Drinks Co. Ltd,
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Kilver Street,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- BA4 5ND.
Return to
- Brothers Drinks Co. Ltd,
- Showerings Cider Mill,
- Kilver Street,
- Shepton Mallet,
- Somerset,
- BA4 5ND.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1749 333456
Net Contents
2l ℮
