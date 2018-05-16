We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Chocolate Top Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml

Cadbury Chocolate Top Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml
Be Treatwise. Each cone (100ml) contains:

Energy
1000kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

-

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.7g

-

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
21g

-

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit Cone (13%) with Chocolate Flavour Coating, Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate Buttons (6%) and Chocolate Sauce (5%), Topped with Milk Chocolate (11%).
  • Cocoa Life†
  • †Applies to Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with a Smooth Chocolatey Core
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Cadbury Milk Chocolate†** (19%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm), Wheat Flour, Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E471), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (E410, E412, E440), Flavourings, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Carrot Concentrate, ** The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, †Applies to Cadbury Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Store below -18°C. Keep frozen. For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • WWW.CADBURYICECREAMLAND.COM

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Cone (100ml)Reference Intake*
Energy1000kJ8400kJ
-239kcal2000kcal
Fat14g70g
of which Saturates9.7g20g
Carbohydrate27g260g
of which Sugars21g90g
Fibre0.8g-
Protein2.5g50g
Salt0.14g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
