Cadbury Chocolate Top Ice Cream Cones 4 X 100Ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ
Product Description
- Biscuit Cone (13%) with Chocolate Flavour Coating, Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate Buttons (6%) and Chocolate Sauce (5%), Topped with Milk Chocolate (11%).
- Cocoa Life†
- †Applies to Cadbury milk chocolate
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
- WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
- Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondeléz International Group used under license to Froneri International Ltd.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with a Smooth Chocolatey Core
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Cadbury Milk Chocolate†** (19%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm), Wheat Flour, Water, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soya), E471), Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (E410, E412, E440), Flavourings, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Carrot Concentrate, ** The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, †Applies to Cadbury Milk Chocolate
Allergy Information
- May contain: Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Store below -18°C. Keep frozen. For best before end see side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Leeming Bar,
- DL7 9UL,
- UK.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
Return to
- WWW.CADBURYICECREAMLAND.COM
Net Contents
4 x 100ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Cone (100ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1000kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|239kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|9.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|21g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|2.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.14g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
