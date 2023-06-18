WESTLAND LAWNMEADOW SEED MIX 2.8KG Westland are gardening For lawn care tips visit: WWW.GARDENHEALTH.COM/LAWN-CARE-GUIDE

The perfect blend of wildflowers, lawn seed and seed sowing granules to guarantee results and bring bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects into the garden. Why use lawn Meadow? Attract bees, butterflies & other beneficial insects A source of food & essential oils for birds Self seeding ready to grown again next season A mix of flowers for colour all season long Create a natural habitat for wildlife Selected varieties offer protection against aphids 1 Flowers in 8 weeks - Create a small wild lawn meadow in as little as 8 weeks with no need to mow. 2 Attracts beneficial insects - Attracts beneficial insects to your garden such as bees, butterflies, ladybirds, hoverflies & lacewings. 3 Offers natural protection - Carefully selected varieties offer natural protection against pests such as aphids. Whilst others are self seeding for birds to eat. Let nature get to work Why use LawnMeadow Red Poppy (Papaver rhoeas) Flowers between June-September Great source of pollen for attracting bees Perennial Flax (Linum perenne) Flowers in June Once this flower goes to a seed head it becomes a great source of food for birds Pot Marigold (Calendula officinalis) Flowers between June-September Offers natural protection against aphids but will also attract pollinators such as hoverflies & lacewings Shasta Daisy (Leucanthemum x Superbum) Flowers between June-October Great source of pollen and nectar for attracting bees and butterflies Yarrow (Achillea millefolium) Flowers between May-August Attracts ladybirds due to its flat-topped flower and pollen content. Ladybirds are natural predators tor aphids Plus: Borage (Borago officinalis) Scarlet Flax Seeds (Linum grandiflorum rubrum) Paterson's Curse (Echium plantagineum) Corncockle (Agrostemma githago milas + Wild Type) Cornflower (Centaurea 'Blue Boy' + Wild Type) Alyssum (Lobularia maritima benthamii) & grasses ideal for a lawn meadow in your garden Use within the season of purchase. This product contains a mixture of grasses and wildflowers and is intended for the establishment of a wildflower meadow, to attract bees, butterflies and beneficial insects to your garden. Can also be used for pasture, paddock and fodder use to close gaps where weeds could establish and to stabilise soil.

Contents may vary according to availability. Small GB 'A' package. Small EC 'A' package. Packers reference no. 7164. Seed mixture for domestic use comprising of 96.4% seed sowing granules, 1.79% wildflowers & 1.79% lawn seed. Westland™ is a trademark of Westland Horticulture Ltd. © Westland Horticulture 2021

Attracts Bees & Butterflies Create a Small Patch of Wild Lawn Meadow

Pack size: 2.8KG

Net Contents

2.8kg ℮

