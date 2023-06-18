WESTLAND LAWNMEADOW SEED MIX 2.8KG Westland are gardeningFor lawn care tips visit: WWW.GARDENHEALTH.COM/LAWN-CARE-GUIDE
The perfect blend of wildflowers, lawn seed and seed sowing granules to guarantee results and bring bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects into the garden.Why use lawn Meadow?Attract bees, butterflies & other beneficial insectsA source of food & essential oils for birdsSelf seeding ready to grown again next seasonA mix of flowers for colour all season longCreate a natural habitat for wildlifeSelected varieties offer protection against aphids1 Flowers in 8 weeks - Create a small wild lawn meadow in as little as 8 weeks with no need to mow.2 Attracts beneficial insects - Attracts beneficial insects to your garden such as bees, butterflies, ladybirds, hoverflies & lacewings.3 Offers natural protection - Carefully selected varieties offer natural protection against pests such as aphids. Whilst others are self seeding for birds to eat.Let nature get to workWhy use LawnMeadowRed Poppy (Papaver rhoeas)Flowers between June-SeptemberGreat source of pollen for attracting beesPerennial Flax (Linum perenne)Flowers in JuneOnce this flower goes to a seed head it becomes a great source of food for birdsPot Marigold (Calendula officinalis)Flowers between June-SeptemberOffers natural protection against aphids but will also attract pollinators such as hoverflies & lacewingsShasta Daisy (Leucanthemum x Superbum)Flowers between June-OctoberGreat source of pollen and nectar for attracting bees and butterfliesYarrow (Achillea millefolium)Flowers between May-AugustAttracts ladybirds due to its flat-topped flower and pollen content. Ladybirds are natural predators tor aphidsPlus:Borage (Borago officinalis)Scarlet Flax Seeds (Linum grandiflorum rubrum)Paterson's Curse (Echium plantagineum)Corncockle (Agrostemma githago milas + Wild Type)Cornflower (Centaurea 'Blue Boy' + Wild Type)Alyssum (Lobularia maritima benthamii)& grasses ideal for a lawn meadow in your gardenUse within the season of purchase. This product contains a mixture of grasses and wildflowers and is intended for the establishment of a wildflower meadow, to attract bees, butterflies and beneficial insects to your garden. Can also be used for pasture, paddock and fodder use to close gaps where weeds could establish and to stabilise soil.
Contents may vary according to availability.Small GB 'A' package. Small EC 'A' package. Packers reference no. 7164.Seed mixture for domestic use comprising of 96.4% seed sowing granules, 1.79% wildflowers & 1.79% lawn seed.Westland™ is a trademark of Westland Horticulture Ltd.© Westland Horticulture 2021
Instructions for UseWhen to UseFor summer flowering sow from March to May and for Spring flowering (following year) sow from August to October.For best results apply to bare soil for better seed-soil contact. Ideal for use after scarification.Do not apply when the soil is dry, during freezing conditions or when frost is expected.How to UseUp to 40m² coverage x4**This pack treats 40m², equivalent to 4 car parking spaces. 1 parking space = 2 x 5 metres = 10m².Preparation:- Remove any large stones and weeds.- Dig over bare soil and level out or scarify existing lawn until bare soil areas are seen.- If soil is very dry, water 24 hours before sowing the seeds.- Shake the pack and rotate at least three times before use to mix the contents.Scatter (Sow):- Scatter the seed mix at a rate of 70g/m² or for denser flowers scatter at a rate of 140g/m². One handful is approximately 35g. To ensure even coverage, sow in a cross wise pattern.- Once scattered, lightly rake to incorporate seeds into the soil surface.Water:- Water daily, gently at first to avoid washing away the seeds. Preferably in the evening until seedlings appear, then as required depending on weather conditions.To Finish- LawnMeadow does not require frequent mowing. Instead, only cut at the end of the season (September/October).- Cut to soil level when dry conditions allow, and leave clippings on top of the cut area for 7-10 days. This will allow any seeds to fall back down onto the soil, ready to grow next year.What to Expect- After 2 weeks first green shoots should appear.- After 4 weeks seedlings will develop into young plants.- After 8-12 weeks first flowers will start to appear.- Results may vary depending on rainfall, temperature and date of sowing (above timescale is based on spring sowing).- Wildflowers will flower between April and October.- Flower heights will range from 20-90cm.General Advice- Children and pets can use the lawn after application.- It is good practice to wash hands & skin after use.- It is always a good idea to store product away from children & pets in a dry, frost-free place.