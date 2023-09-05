Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener Citrus Active 7.5Ml

Febreze B/room Air Freshener Citrus Atv 7.5ml

The Citrus Active scent (with Anti-mould odour benefit) from Febreze Bathroom smells like walking through a citrus grove on a beautiful summer day. This scent is bursting with citrus sunshine, full of sugary lemons and tart limes. Febreze Bathroom air freshener fights odours from the air and also helps prevent them from lingering on soft surfaces such as towels, bath mats and shower curtains, for up to 50 days. It contains Odourclear odour convertors, which are actually various perfume molecules that easily bind to a broad range of bad odour molecules. Once connected, they react to become a new molecule, forcing them to change their stinky ways. Odour convertors are especially efficient for long-term use, so your bathroom is always guest-ready. With no electricity or batteries required, Febreze Bathroom is convenient and easy to use, available in a variety of scents.

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener fights odours and leaves a light fresh scent Helps prevent odours from lingering Leaves behind a light fresh scent Long-lasting for up to 50 days Easy to use, 1 push button activation No battery or electricity needed Discreet as well as stylish The Citrus Active scent (with Anti-mould odour benefit) from Febreze Bathroom smells like walking through a citrus grove on a beautiful summer day. This scent is bursting with citrus sunshine, full of sugary lemons and tart limes

Pack size: 7.5ML

Ingredients

Tetrahydrolinalool, Citral, Citronellol, Linalyl Acetate, Geraniol, Limonene, Eucalyptol, Methylundecanal, Trans-2-Hexanal, Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene-1-Carbaldehyde, Terpinolene, Linalool, Pinene, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Tetramethylbicyclo-2-Heptene-2-Propionaldehyde, 4, 8-Dimethyl-4, 9-Decadienal, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Lauraldehyde, Hexanal, 4-(Heptyloxy)-3-Methylbutanal, Trans-Menthone, Delta-Damascone, Beta-Pinene, Citronellal, Anethole, 7, 7, 8, 9, 9-Pentamethyl-6, 6A, 9A-Hexahydro-5H-Cyclopenta[H]Quinazoline

Net Contents

7.5ml ℮