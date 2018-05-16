New
Itsu Greens & Tofu Stuffed Pancakes 350G
Product Description
- Asian flat dumplings filled with vegetables & tofu
- Stars, sides & mains
- Korean-style pan'cakes can be the star of the show [with a delicious dip], enjoyed as a side dish, or as a main course served with veg, rice, mash, salad etc.
- To make our filling we sauté Asian greens with spices & glass noodles before seasoning with soy & sesame oil. In Seoul they're celebrated at breakfast, lunch & dinner or as a convenient snack, straight from the freezer.
- Eat beautiful
- Ready in 8 mins
- Low in fat
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Tofu (9%) (Soya Beans, Water), Spring Onion (7%), Textured Soya Protein, White Cabbage (7%), Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Salted Napa Cabbage (6%) (Napa Cabbage, Water, Salt), Onion (4.5%), Chive (4.5%), Garlic, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Seasoning Oil (Soya Bean Oil, Onion, Garlic, Dried Onion, Spring Onion, Yeast Extract, Glucose), Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Soy Seasoning (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley)), Black Pepper, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure stuffed pan'cakes are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan.
2. Place pan'cakes on a baking tray lined with baking parchment.
3. Lightly brush the pan'cakes with 1/2 tsp oil.
4. Place in the centre of the oven & cook for 10 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat 1 tsp of oil in a medium sized pan on a medium-high heat.
2. Add stuffed pan'cakes, cover with lid & cook for 8 mins. Flip during cooking.
3. Cook until golden brown.
Produce of
Made in South Korea
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion.
- On their own [with a dipping sauce]
- With vegetables/salad
- With noodles/rice
Number of uses
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Street,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
Return to
- UK.
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
5 x 70g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: 140g
|Energy (kJ) / (kcal)
|557 / 132
|780 / 185
|Fat (g)
|2.0
|2.8
|of which saturates (g)
|0.3
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|20
|28
|of which sugars (g)
|1.5
|2.1
|Fibre (g)
|3.2
|4.5
|Protein (g)
|6.5
|9.1
|Salt (g)
|1.0
|1.4
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
