Beretta Antipasto Emiliano 100G

£3.50

£35.00/kg

Mix of Cured Meat Products
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 100G

Net Contents

100g ℮

Prosciutto di Parma DOP (33,3%) (Cured Ham)Salame Felino PGI (33,3%) (Salami)Coppa (33,3%) (Cured and Seasoned Pork Neck)

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Salt, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate

Storage

Keep refrigerated at max: +4°C.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by 'best before' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100 g of product
Energy1339 kJ / 322 kcal
Fat24 g
of which saturates9,0 g
Carbohydrate0,5 g
of which sugars<0,5 g
Protein26 g
Salt4,3 g

