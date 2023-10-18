Silent Night 2.5T Sleeping Bag Grey 6-18Mths

The Silentnight Sleep Bag is a safe, comfortable, and easy to use alternative to loose sheets and blankets, keeping your bundle of joy safe and snug throughout the night, whilst allowing them the freedom to wriggle. The sleep bag features a beautiful, printed design and is available in sizes 0-6 months or 6-18 months. The cleverly designed 2.5 tog sleeping bag will keep your baby at just the right temperature while they sleep, giving both you and your baby a much better night’s sleep. The sleep bag is also hypoallergenic, so it doesn’t contain any materials that likely to cause allergies. Caring for the sleep bag is easy. Simply machine wash and tumble dry on a low heat. Thanks to the easy-care cotton fabric, the product has great recovery and can be washed time and time again. Produced in OEKO-TEX® certified factory, this product has the ultimate seal of approval for safety standards. Part of Silentnight’s award-winning safe nights collection, creating safe and breathable products for your baby.

Designed in Britain by Silentnight, the UK’s number one sleep brand, with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

SAFE COSY COMFORT: Offering cosy comfort for your little one through the night, a safe alternative to loose sheets. CERTIFIED SAFETY: Made in an OEKO-TEX® certified factory, this product has the ultimate seal of approval for safety standards. 2.5 TOG: Helps to keep your little one at a comfortable temperature whilst sleeping. BREATHABLE COTTON: Crafted from soft-touch cotton jersey, which is durable, breathable and kind to the skin. AWARD WINNING: Part of Silentnight’s award-winning Safe Nights collection, tried and tested by mums. HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not contain any materials likely to cause allergies. MACHINE WASHABLE: Easy care, machine washable and tumble dry safe.

