Simple Nourishing Kind To Skin Shower Gel 450ml

Simple Kind to Skin Nourishing Shower Cream gently cleanses, moisturises, and soothes your skin. Our shower cream is kind to skin and perfect for daily use on all skin types. Made with skin-loving ingredients, this body wash is infused with vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, chamomile oil, and natural geranium oil to ensure excellent skin care. Dermatologically tested and approved, our natural shower gel is a cleansing essential for dry and sensitive skin. Its gentle formula is free from artificial perfume, colour, soap, animal derived ingredients or harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Simple's natural body wash includes the perfect blend of ingredients to awaken and revitalise your skin. How to use: Squeeze onto a sponge or your hands. Gently massage over your skin to form a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes. Simple has been the expert in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skin care and skin cleansing products suitable for all skin types. From this, we have learnt that if something is as delicate and precious as skin, it deserves only the kindest care. We use only the purest possible, skin-loving ingredients, so you can trust all our products to be kind to sensitive skin. Simple is also kind to the environment – we are certified Cruelty-Free by PETA and our Nourishing Shower Cream comes in recyclable packaging.

Simple Kind to Skin Nourishing Shower Cream is the perfect blend of ingredients to cleanse, nourish, and hydrate your skin This moisturising body wash is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin Our Nourishing Shower Cream is infused with vitamins E, B5 and natural geranium oil for gentle cleansing and skin care This nourishing shower gel is dermatologically tested and approved, so we can ensure it's gentle on all skin types Our natural body wash contains skin-loving ingredients and no artificial perfume, colour or harsh chemicals that could upset your skin Simple's skin care products are certified Cruelty-Free by PETA – we don't test on animals anywhere in the world

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Sodium Lactate, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Tetrasodium EDTA, Bisabolol, Dipropylene Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

450 ℮