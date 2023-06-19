We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fibre One 90 Calorie Doughnut Banoffee 4X23g

£2.50

£2.72/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x Doughnut (23g)
Energy
374kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1628 kJ

High in fibre doughnut with banoffee flavour coating (15%), banana flavour confectionery pieces (1.5%) and chocolate flavour confectionery pieces (1.5%).
Yes, Banoffee’s on the menu! Fibre One 90 Calorie Banoffee Flavour Doughnuts have the familiar great taste and indulgence of a ring doughnut. These tasty snacks are 90 calorie bringing you the joy in having what you crave while staying unbelievably delicious and high in fibre.Each individually wrapped doughnut is covered with smooth icing and topped with crunchy sprinkles. There’s 5g of fibre in every portion and they’re suitable for vegetarians, too.These delicious treats are high fibre, 90 calorie snacks, perfect for those sweet cravings that just need instant satisfying. Why not have it instead of your usual chocolate bar?If you want to be good but keep getting caught out by your sweet tooth you can now give in to your cravings with these individually wrapped Banoffee Flavour Doughnuts. Grab one, unwrap and dive in. Perfect to replace your usual chocolate bars with.Fibre One Doughnuts also come in tasty Chocolate Flavour and Strawberry & Cream Flavour. They join our unbelievably indulgent family of snacks: our moist Chocolate Fudge Brownies and our Birthday Cake, Lemon Drizzle, Cookies and Cream and Salted Caramel flavour Squares. There’s also the delicious, layered & filled, Cake Bars available in Triple Chocolate, Red Velvet and Strawberry Cheesecake. Or try NEW Crispy Choc Brownie, with 50% less sugar* you won’t believe how indulgent they are.Fibre One 90 Calorie has been bringing joy to dieters since 2015 with our unbelievably tasty snacks. Have what you crave!*50% less sugar than average UK chocolate & vanilla chocolate chip brownies, cake bars/slices, November 2022
© General Mills
Individually wrapped and perfect for on the go snacking to calm those cravingsHigh in fibreDoughy ring covered with smooth icing and sprinkles; smells and tastes like the real thingFried for delicious light and fluffy textureA bumper 5g of fibre per doughnutSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 92G
High in fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Cocoa), Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Polydextrose, Egg White Powder, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Caramel Powder (1%) (Whey Powder (Milk), Butter, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavouring), Whole Egg Powder, Corn Starch, Rice Syrup, Grape Juice Powder, Salt, Potato Starch, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Carrot Fibre, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy), Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sorbitan Tristearate), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gum Arabic), Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein), Natural Banana Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Concentrated Butter, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 23g ℮

Preparation and Usage

When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water.

