We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230G
image 1 of Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230Gimage 2 of Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230Gimage 3 of Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230Gimage 4 of Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230G

Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230G

4(2)
Write a review

£2.50

£1.09/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g:
Energy
602kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2007 kJ

Doritos Dippers Smk Pprca Flav Corn Chips 230g
- New Doritos Dippers are built to dip!- These new thicker and crunchier** tortillas are just perfect for dips and nachos- Perfect for scooping up melted cheese, loading with chunky tomato salsa and topping with fresh guacamole- But not only that! Doritos dippers are perfectly seasoned with a hint of your favourite flavours that deliciously complement your dips and nachos without overpowering them!- Make your play & dip this mighty chip any way you like
Available in 3 delicious flavours:A Hint of SaltA Hint of Smoked PaprikaA Hint of Sour Cream & Onion**vs Previous Doritos Dippers50 More for Sharing†† Compared to standard 180g range in UK and standard 150g in ROI
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 230G
Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Hint of Paprika Flavour [Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Carob Flour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Smoke Flavouring], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 7-8 servings

Net Contents

230g ℮

View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here