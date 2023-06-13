Doritos Dippers Smoked Paprika Flavoured Corn Chips 230G

Doritos Dippers Smk Pprca Flav Corn Chips 230g

- New Doritos Dippers are built to dip! - These new thicker and crunchier** tortillas are just perfect for dips and nachos - Perfect for scooping up melted cheese, loading with chunky tomato salsa and topping with fresh guacamole - But not only that! Doritos dippers are perfectly seasoned with a hint of your favourite flavours that deliciously complement your dips and nachos without overpowering them! - Make your play & dip this mighty chip any way you like

Available in 3 delicious flavours: A Hint of Salt A Hint of Smoked Paprika A Hint of Sour Cream & Onion **vs Previous Doritos Dippers 50 More for Sharing† † Compared to standard 180g range in UK and standard 150g in ROI

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Hint of Paprika Flavour [Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Carob Flour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Smoke Flavouring], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

This pack contains 7-8 servings

Net Contents

230g ℮