Wild Jasmine & Madrn Blossom Natural Deodorant Refill 40G

Wild Jasmine & Madrn Blossom Natural Deodorant Refill 40G

5(2)
£13.00

£13.00/each

Vegan

Wild Jasmine & Madrn Blossom Natural Deodorant Refill 40GThe planet shouldn't pay the price for you to smell nice.
This floral fragrance blends sweet, notes of jasmine with fresh sophisticated and elegant notes of mandarin blossom.
Trustpilot rating correct as of 17/02/2022.
Aluminium-freePowered by plantsPlastic-free refillsReusable case for lifeWildly effective100% veganSuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Tapioca Starch, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Triethyl Citrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Magnesium Hydroxide, Parfum, Zinc Ricinoleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Linalool, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Eugenol, Hydroxycitronellal

Produce of

Deodorant case made in PRC

Net Contents

40g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Apply two gentle swipes to clean and dry armpits at the start of the day or after showering.

