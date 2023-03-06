For external use only. Keep out of the reach of children. Do not apply to inflamed or damaged skin. If rash or irritation persists, stop use. Immediate post-shave application may cause slight skin irritation. Keep away from heat / direct sunlight. Use on underarms only.

Directions for use: Apply two gentle swipes to clean and dry armpits at the start of the day or after showering.

This floral fragrance blends sweet, notes of jasmine with fresh sophisticated and elegant notes of mandarin blossom.

The planet shouldn't pay the price for you to smell nice.

Wild Jasmine & Madrn Blossom Natural Deodorant Refill 40G The planet shouldn't pay the price for you to smell nice.

