Wkd Blue Alcoholic Mix 10X250ml

Product Description
- Sparkling Mixed Fruit Flavoured Alcoholic Malt Based Premix.
- Original Alcohol Mix
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 2500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley.
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Best before: See base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Warnings
- CONTAINS CAFFEINE.
Name and address
- SHS Drinks Ltd.,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD,
- United Kingdom.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
Return to
- SHS Drinks Ltd.,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD,
- United Kingdom.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
- Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
- WWW.WKD.CO.UK
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
CONTAINS CAFFEINE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.