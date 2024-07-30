Mrs Crimble's 6 Gluten Free Caramel Macaroons 180g

Mrs Crimble's 6 Gluten Free Caramel Macaroons 180g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£0.83/100g

Vegetarian

6 Large Coconut Macaroons with Caramel Pieces
Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
Coconuts for Caramel?Gloriously Gluten FreeBake, Live, LoveThey're Soft and Sweet, Much Like Me Pickle!Vegetarian Friendly
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Coconut (28%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Egg White, Caramel Pieces (9%) [Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol; Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Potato Starch, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Colour: Caramel

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Nuts as we do use these at the bakery. For allergens see ingredient list in bold.

Net Contents

180g ℮

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here