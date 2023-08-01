We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Persil Non Bio 3 In 1 Laundry Washing Capsules 32 Washes 675.2G

Persil Non-Bio 3 in 1 Wsh Cpsls 32 Washes 675,2g
Persil 3 in 1 Non Bio Washing Capsules provide outstanding stain removal even in a quick and cold wash while remaining gentle next to sensitive skin. Developed using skincare research recognised by the British Skin Foundation, these laundry capsules are dermatologically tested and suitable for the whole family. They are Persil's fastest-dissolving capsule, even in quick and cold washes, so you can use them with confidence in the most energy-efficient programmes. The formula of our laundry detergent capsules contains plant-based stain removers and bio-degradable ingredients, delivering a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every capsule**. These laundry capsules are packaged in recyclable and plastic-free* cardboard packaging.How to use: Use 1 capsule for standard soiling and soft/medium water (3–5 kg load). Use 2 capsules for heavy soiling, hard water or a larger (6–8 kg) load. Pop the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before adding your laundry. Don’t overload your machine. If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. Don’t use a pre-wash. Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. Always keep capsules away from children. This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. Wash your hands after handling the capsule.*excluding glues and varnishes †**vs previous capsule in plastic tub
Persil 3 in 1 Non Bio Washing Capsules are gentle next to sensitive skin and your clothesContaining plant-based stain removers and bio-degradable ingredients, our washing capsules offer outstanding stain removal even in cold washesPersil’s research into skincare is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, and these laundry capsules are dermatologically testedOur fastest-dissolving laundry detergent capsules, even in quick and cold washesGet a †powerful concentrated clean with less chemicals in every laundry capsule**These 3 in 1 non bio laundry capsules come in recyclable, plastic-free packaging* and †have a lower carbon footprint per capsule**
INGREDIENTS: 15-30%: Nonionic surfactants, Soap, Anionic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Phosphonates, Optical brighteners

United Kingdom

32 ℮

