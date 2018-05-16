New
Bosh Nutty Americano Cake
Product Description
- Coffee sponge filled and topped with coffee frosting, decorated with walnuts.
- Find us at BOSH.TV
- We're Plants People
- Helping Change the Planet, Plate by Delicious Plate
- Henry & Ian
- We are Bosh!
- Our mums always told us to eat our greens. Know what? They were on to something. We think plants are delicious and that we should all be eating more of them. Turns out, we're not alone! Our wickedly popular recipes bring fantastic-tasting, easy, healthy food to plant-lovers everywhere.
- RSPO™ - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Certified, RSPO 4-0522-14-100-00
- Bosh! is a registered trademark.
- Super Tasty Plant-Based Food
- Nutty, Creamy, Bold
- H.V.O. free
- Hand decorated
- No artificial colours or flavour
- Vegan Friendly
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Walnuts, Wheat Starch, Broad Bean Protein, Tapioca Starch, Coffee Powder, Alpha Cyclodextrin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty A