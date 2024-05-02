We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Roquefort 100G

Tesco Finest Roquefort 100G

£3.00

£30.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
449kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

high

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1498kJ / 362kcal

Roquefort AOP, blue veined cheese made from unpasteurised sheep's milk.
RICH & CREAMY Made with unpasteurised milk Produced in the Aveyron region of France and aged in natural caves for it's unique flavour and texture. PRODUCT OF FRANCE
Pack size: 100G

Allergy Information

Contains milk.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Net Contents

100g

