Bottlegreen Orange & Lemon Cordial 500Ml

Bottlegreen Orange & Lemon Cordial 500Ml

3.5(4)
£4.00

£0.80/100ml

Vegan

Orange & lemon cordial
No Artificial IngredientsFree from artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners and preservativesSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (15%), Cotswold Spring Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (14%), Fructose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Colouring Concentrate from Safflower

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Juicy mediterranean oranges perfectly paired with zesty lemon, creating a deliciously sweet summer inspired cordial. Simply dilute to taste with still or sparkling water.Please shake well before use.Dilute 1:14 to make 30 glasses (based on 250ml glass size)

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Artificial Sweeteners

