Dove Men Plus Care 72 Hr Antiperspirant Clean Comfort 75Ml

DOVE MEN + CARE 72 HR A/PSPIRNT CLN COMFORT 75ML

Looking for an antiperspirant that keeps you feeling fresh and confident all day? Enter Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Aerosol. This caring deodorant spray combines powerful protection with an instantly fresh feel. Featuring triple action technology, it offers antiperspirant protection for up to 72 hours. The powerful antiperspirant ingredients and advanced ¼ moisturiser technology in the formula work to moisturise and help protect skin, while the clean fragrance leaves you smelling fresher for longer. Your skin is left feeling comfortable and free from irritation. Our compressed technology means this compact size lasts as long as our 150 ml pack, so it's perfect on the go, but with less packaging. Shake the can well to activate the ingredients, hold the can 15 cm from the underarm and apply two or three sharp bursts to each one. Visit our website to get further information on our range, and to explore odour and sweat solutions. Dove Men+Care puts care at the centre of a man’s strength. This deodorant helps you care for yourself so you can be there for others because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger. Real strength is shown through the care you give to the people that matter – and that includes you. Whether you’re looking for a deodorant for men to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day or you want a body wash to help keep your skin hydrated, Dove Men+Care products are designed to protect and care for your skin.

Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant Aerosol provides 72 hour protection against sweat and odour This deodorant spray offers advanced care and a cool, clean scent, for long-lasting freshness and comfort Our moisturising antiperspirant spray features powerful triple action technology, combining protection with an instantly fresh feel The aerosol spray contains 1/4 moisturising cream for protection that's tough on sweat but not on your skin This deodorant for men features our clean, fresh scent to leave you and your underarms smelling good and its compact size keeps you protected on the go Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals, with our products being certified as cruelty-free and PETA approved vegan.

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

75 ℮