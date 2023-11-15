MY PROTEIN LAYERED COOKIE CRUMBLE FLAVOUR 60G

Two Layers of Protein with a Low Sugar Caramel Layer and Soya Protein Crispies, Enrobed in a White Coating Topped with Cocoa Soya Crispies. Cookies and Cream Flavour, with Sugars and Sweetener. This product is intended to be used alongside a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Not suitable for vegetarians.

20g Protein 1.9g Sugar Treat without the Cheat

Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Protein Blend (24%) (Milk Protein Concentrate, Hydrolysed Whey Protein (Milk), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Soya Protein Isolate), Sweetener (Maltitol), Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Fibre, White Coating (10%) (Sweetener (Maltitol), Palm Fat, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Low Sugar Caramel (8%) (Oligofructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Palm), Butter (Milk), Water, Carob Germ Flour, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate), Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt), Hydrolysed Beef Gelatin, Cocoa Soya Protein Crispies (4.5%) (Soya Protein Isolate, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring, Soya Protein Crispies (0.5%) (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Salt), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Servings per container: 12

Net Contents

12 x 60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Suggested Use: Consume as a high protein snack, as and when required.

Additives