GUINNESS DRAUGHT 12 X 440ML

Guinness Draught, the iconic, best-selling stout - cold, smooth, and ready for you at home 250 years of history in every smooth, satisfying drop Just chill, open, pour at 45 degrees, and enjoy From the world-famous St Jame's Gate Brewery in Dublin Guinness Draught is an ideal accompaniment to good friends, good food, and good times With 250 years of history in every smooth, satisfying drop, this stout needs little in the way of introduction. Guinness Draught is cold, smooth and ready for you to enjoy at home. Our revolutionary nitrogenating widget delivers the rich smooth head, with the sweetness of the malt perfectly balancing the bitterness of the hops. Guinness Draught is the ideal accompaniment to good friends, good food, and good times. Just chill, open, pour at 45 degrees, and enjoy. Guinness Draught's revolutionary nitrogenating widget delivers the rich smooth head, with the sweetness of the malt perfectly balancing the bitterness of the hops. At home. Every time. Look at a Guinness Draught, and you'll see a world-renowned, best-selling beer with groundbreaking innovation right at its ruby-red heart. A true icon, Guinness Draught was created to celebrate Arthur Guinness signing his 9000-year lease. A fitting tribute, if ever there was one, to over two centuries of trailblazing brewing. And thanks to our revolutionary, nitrogenating widget, you can bet on a rich smooth head, and the sweetness of the malt perfectly balanced with the bitterness of the hops. At home, every time.

Pack size: 5280ML

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

Ireland

Net Contents

0.44l