Nomo Cookie Dough Vegan & Free From Chocolate Bar 150G

Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cookie dough flavour centre containing rice cereal (0.9%) and cocoa pieces (0.8%). Find out more at ra.org.

The Nomo and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited

No Missing Out Vegan & free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Sugar, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Cocoa Mass*, Maize Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Cocoa Nibs*, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Net Contents

150g ℮