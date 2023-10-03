Rock Face Power Deodorant Body Spray 200ml

This hard-working, great-smelling Body Spray will give you a powerful, fresh spicy hit whenever you need it. Try the Power range of spicy fresh aftershave quality scents. Effective formulas with none of the hassle. Now you are ready to own your day.

Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.

Vegan Friendly Long Lasting Scent Made in Great Britain

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Alcohol Denat., Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Triethyl Citrate, Isopropyl Myristate, Limonene, Coumarin, Linalool, Citral, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage