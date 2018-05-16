We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free Korean Style Bangers 300G

Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free Korean Style Bangers 300G
£1.85
£6.17/kg

2 bangers

Energy
732kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

medium

20%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 832kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned butter beans, white cabbage, reconstituted pea protein, pea protein, carrot, Chinese cabbage and green pepper.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Seasoned Pea protein packed with Kimchi flavoured vegetables
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Butter Beans (12%), White Cabbage, Reconstituted Pea Protein (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (5%), Carrot, Chinese Cabbage, Green Pepper, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Red Chilli, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Pepper, Maize Starch, Cider Vinegar Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Red Pepper Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Cayenne Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Ginger Powder, Paprika, Oat Fibre, Beetroot Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Chilled: 11 mins Frozen: 19 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot and and then fry on medium heat, turning frequently.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 bangers (88g**)
Energy832kJ / 200kcal732kJ / 176kcal
Fat10.8g9.5g
Saturates2.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate13.4g11.8g
Sugars2.8g2.5g
Fibre5.2g4.6g
Protein9.6g8.4g
Salt1.39g1.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 264g.--
