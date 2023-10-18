We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ogx Colour Care Colour Retention Conditioner 385Ml

Ogx Colour Care Colour Retention Conditioner 385Ml

OGX Colr Care Colr Retention Cond 385ml
Extend your salon or at-home colour for up to 7 weeks*! Our anti-fade formula with a bonding plex technology helps to strengthen strands, smooth the appearance of breakage, and prevent future damage for healthy-looking, vibrant hair!*Based on 3-4 washings per week with OGX Colour Retention Shampoo & ConditionerHair care system****Includes Shampoo and ConditionerWhy You Want It... This ultra-moisturising, anti-fade formula helps to deeply nourish strands & protect from UVA/UVB rays to extend the look of vibrant, gorgeous hair colour.
Ogx Colour CareSulfate free surfactantsBeauty pure and simple
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydroxypropylgluconamide (and) Hydroxypropylammonium Gluconate, Polyquaternium-59, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Polyquaternium-47, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Steareth-20, Isopropyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Tartaric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

What You Do... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.

