Ogx Colour Care Colour Retention Conditioner 385Ml

OGX Colr Care Colr Retention Cond 385ml

Extend your salon or at-home colour for up to 7 weeks*! Our anti-fade formula with a bonding plex technology helps to strengthen strands, smooth the appearance of breakage, and prevent future damage for healthy-looking, vibrant hair! *Based on 3-4 washings per week with OGX Colour Retention Shampoo & Conditioner Hair care system** **Includes Shampoo and Conditioner Why You Want It... This ultra-moisturising, anti-fade formula helps to deeply nourish strands & protect from UVA/UVB rays to extend the look of vibrant, gorgeous hair colour.

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Hydroxypropylgluconamide (and) Hydroxypropylammonium Gluconate, Polyquaternium-59, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Polyquaternium-47, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Steareth-20, Isopropyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Tartaric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal

Net Contents

385ml ℮

