Little Dish Variety Meals 3 X 200G

image 1 of Little Dish Variety Meals 3 X 200G
£6.25
£10.42/kg

Product Description

  • Little Dish Variety Meals 3 X 200G
  • We make our Cottage Pie with minced beef and lentils in a tomato and veg sauce and top it with potato and cauliflower cheese mash.
  • We make our Chicken Pie with chicken and veg in a herby cheese sauce, and top it with potato and sweet potato mash.
  • We serve our beef meatballs with a tomato and veg sauce on a bed of short spaghetti.
  • At Little Dish we make real food kids love, using wholesome, nutritious ingredients, cooked as you would at home.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C0011534, www.fsc.org
  • © 2023 Healthy Kids Ltd
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please see individual packs for full preparation instructions

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • hello@littledish.co.uk
  • 020 3291 2409
  • Head Office Address:
  • Little Dish,
  • 10a Ledbury Mews North,
  • London,
  • W11 2AF.

Lower age limit

1 Years

Upper age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

3 x 200g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Potato (29%), Minced Beef (12%), Cauliflower (11%), Beef Stock*, Onion (7%), Carrot (5%), Cooked Lentils (5%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Whole Milk, Tomato (3.5%), Mushrooms (3%), Sweet Potato (2.5%), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Spices, Sunflower Oil, *Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)414/99828/198
Fat3.9g7.8g
of which saturates1.7g3.4g
Carbohydrate9.8g19.7g
of which sugars2.1g4.2g
Fibre2.3g4.7g
Protein5.2g10.5g
Salt0.25g0.50g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (29%), Whole Milk, Sweet Potato (17%), Cooked Chicken (12%)*, Onion (4%), Water, Peas (3%), Butternut Squash (2.5%), Double Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Leek (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Spices, *Cooked Chicken contains: Chicken (94%), Cornflour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)439/105879/210
Fat4.0g8.0g
of which saturates1.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate12.0g24.0g
of which sugars2.5g5.0g
Fibre1.6g3.1g
Protein4.9g9.7g
Salt0.08g0.16g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato (22%), Cooked Spaghetti (22%), Beef Stock**, Beef Meatballs (14%)***, Carrot (9%), Onion (7%), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Spices, *Cooked Spaghetti contains: Water, Durum Wheat, **Beef Stock contains: Water, Beef Extract, Salt, ***Beef Meatballs contains: Beef (78%), Paprika, Dietary Fibre, Potato Starch, Onion, Apple Extract, Water, Herbs, Spices, Rice Flour, Rice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g200g pack
Energy (kJ/kcal)489/117978/233
Fat4.1g8.1g
of which saturates1.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate13.2g26.4g
of which sugars2.8g5.6g
Fibre1.5g3.0g
Protein5.0g10.0g
Salt0.17g0.35g
