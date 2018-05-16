New
Tesco Fire Pit Piri Piri Chicken Sizzlers 300G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 737kJ
-
- 174kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.3g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.57g
- 10%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 614kJ / 145kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast steaks in a piri piri marinade.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Chilli Powder Blend Seasoning [Chilli, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Salt, Oregano], Salt, Onion Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Chilli Flakes, Garlic Powder, Red Wine Powder [Maltodextrin, Red Wine Concentrate], Citric Acid, Red Pepper, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Lemon Oil, Paprika Extract, Coriander Leaf, Bay Leaf, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven cook - From Chilled 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 / 15 - 18 minutes. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (120g**)
|Energy
|614kJ / 145kcal
|737kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|28.8g
|34.6g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.57g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 240g.
|-
|-
Safety information
