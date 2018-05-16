We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jason's Wholemeal Ciabattin Sourdough 580G

Jason's Wholemeal Ciabattin Sourdough 580G

Exclusive to Tesco

£2.00
£0.34/100g

Each Slice (Average 48g) Contains

Energy
445kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928 kJ

Product Description

  • Jason's Wholemeal Ciabattin Sourdough 580G
  • Pack size: 580G

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

580g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (approx. 48g)
Energy928 kJ445 kJ
-220 kcal105 kcal
Fat1.2 g0.6 g
of which saturates0.2 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate37.3 g17.9 g
of which sugars2.2 g1.0 g
Fibre6.5 g3.1 g
Protein11.7 g5.6 g
Salt0.77 g0.37 g
