Each Slice (Average 48g) Contains
- Energy
- 445kJ
-
- 105kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.37g
- 6%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Jason's Wholemeal Ciabattin Sourdough 580G
- Pack size: 580G
Information
Ingredients
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Net Contents
580g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (approx. 48g)
|Energy
|928 kJ
|445 kJ
|-
|220 kcal
|105 kcal
|Fat
|1.2 g
|0.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|37.3 g
|17.9 g
|of which sugars
|2.2 g
|1.0 g
|Fibre
|6.5 g
|3.1 g
|Protein
|11.7 g
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.77 g
|0.37 g
